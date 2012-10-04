- Home
- Events
- Competitors
- Get Involved
- Multimedia
- About
- User
- News
Home › Blogs › nuggettrally's blog ›
2012 Walky Stages Rally
Submitted by nuggettrally on Thu, 04/10/2012 - 23:06
The 2012 Walky Stages Rally, the fifth and final round of the South Australian Rally Championship, and the fourth and final round of the South Australian Clubman Series is just over 3 weeks away. The event will be held on Saturday the 27th of October. Start, finish and service will all take place in the lovely town of Truro and the organisers thank the local traders and townfolk of Truro for their very generous support of this event. We would especially like to thank the Truro and Districts Community Association for their ongoing and valuable assistance. They will be providing catering at the service park throughout the day and evening and we encourage everyone to support them.
The organising committee, from the Walkerville All Cars Club, have found some new roads and reintroduced a few old favourites in the area producing an event of 9 stages for SARC and 6 stages for Clubman Crews. There will be 6 daylight stages and 3 night stages. (The 3 night stages will be a repeat of the first 3 day stages with Clubman crews taking on the daylight stages only). Total distance is approximately 270km for SARC with 91km competitive. Clubman crews will travel approximately 190km in total with 59km competitive.
Competitor briefing is at 11 am with first car away at 12 noon. First SARC crew is due to finish at approximately 9 pm.
Reconnaissance will be available between Saturday 20 October and Friday 26 October. Crews are allowed one day of noting from 8am until 4pm and will need to nominate which day they intend to undertake recce. There are some other requirements for reconnaissance so crews should check the Supplementary Regulations and bulletins before they head out there.
Scrutineering will be on Thursday, 20 October and we thank Revolution Racegear for donating the use of their facilities at Windsor Gardens to the event for this purpose.
Supplementary Regulations have just been released and can be found on the Walky Stages website at http://wacc.asn.au/Events/2012walkystages/.
The organisers have had to get this event together in a pretty short timeframe. We are completely overwhelmed by the generosity of the many organisations and individuals who have contributed to getting things happening. We would like to thank Craneford Wines, Geek Pty Ltd, SA Motorsport Tyres, Norwood Auto Services, Revolution Racegear, Stonie, Toll Global Forwarding, ASICS, Australian Industrial Rental, Carto Graphics, Mid-Murray Council, the Regional Council of Goyder and the local land owners.
The full Media Release can be found at: http://wacc.asn.au/Events/2012walkystages/2012WalkyStagesMediaRelease1.pdf
Upcoming events
- No upcoming events available