2012 Walky Stages Rally - Supp Regs available
Submitted by nuggettrally on Thu, 04/10/2012 - 23:23
For those that missed the bit in the middle of my last post, the Supp Regs are now on the Walky Stages website as well as a PDF Entry Form. Hope to have a fillable form up in the next couple of days.
Website is: http://www.wacc.asn.au/Events/2012walkystages/
