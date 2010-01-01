- Home
Rodda Ready for Battle at Scouts Rally SA
Young South Australian Driver, James Rodda and the Rally Power Motorsport Team are ready for battle in the upcoming round 4 of the Bosch Australian Rally Championship, Scouts Rally SA.
21 year old Rodda, driving the 1999 Subaru Wrx will be aiming to take the last remaining place in the final of the Rallyschool.com.au Australian Junior Challenge to be held in Coffs Harbor in October. In addition Rodda and the team will be looking to defend their current South Australian Rally Championship lead, although keeping a modest outlook with the competition very close!
With a strong second outright result at last month’s Copyworld Walky 100, Rodda has increased confidence coming into Rally SA, and is looking forward to the challenge!
“It will certainly be a very interesting event. With two main goals this weekend we really need to make sure we get the car home, both for the Junior Challenge, but also to bank good points to stay with the close fight at the top of the SA championship! There is even more to play for the in Junior Challenge with Rallyschool giving the final winner a test in the new G2 Mazda 2!” Rodda explained.
Co-driver, Jim Gleeson will be teaming up with Rodda for this event bringing a wealth of experience at national level. Gleeson will be filling in for Claire Ryan who will be continuing her commitments alongside Mark Pedder in the Honda Racing Australia team.
The Scouts Rally SA will be held from Friday 27th through to Sunday 29th July. Not only is this round 4 of the Australian Rally Championship, it will also double as round 4 of the South Australian Rally Championship. Competitive stages are based in Mt Crawford Forest, Barossa Environs, Mt Barker Environs and Kuitpo Forest. This year service park will be in Adelaide, at Edwards Park, just off West Terrace making it great for spectators.
For more event information head to www.scoutsrallysa.com.au or www.rally.com.au
Rally Power Motor Sport is proudly supported by MJP Automotive, Isaacs Auto Electrical, Infinite lending Solutions, Meadows Vet Centre, SA Motorsport Tyres, Autosport, S&J Automotive, Pfitzner Performance Gearboxes, Repco Mt Barker and Signs One.
For more information head to www.rallypower.com.au or www.facebook.com/rallypower
