Henry Lawson Memorial Rally Sprint
Hi All
Just to update you, the event now has joint sponsors!
Mike Dale Automotive and Zircotec Heat Management will be supporting the Henry this year which will give the rallysprint a name akin to that Welsh railway station!
"Mike Dale Automotive and Zircotec Heat Management Henry Lawson Memorial Rallysprint 2012" bit of a mouthful really the MDAZHMHLMR
But never mind. It's great to have these two businesses on board for 2012 and we thank them for their input and support. We are looking forward to a bumper field of entries on Sunday 2nd September.
