New Eden Valley Hillclimb is South Australia’s longest

Mark Rundle from BRM will be one of the competitors in the inaugural Eden Valley Hillclimb

This December, South Australia’s Barossa region will play host to an all-new closed road hillclimb competition that will be the longest event of its type in the state.

Entries are now open for the inaugural Eden Valley Hillclimb, which will be held on Sunday 13 December 2015. The event’s all-tarmac course will comprise a challenging 3.5km section of the Sedan Hill Road (Stott Highway), between the picturesque North Eastern townships of Keyneton and Sedan.

2012 Walky Stages Rally - Supp Regs available

Submitted by nuggettrally on Thu, 04/10/2012 - 23:23

For those that missed the bit in the middle of my last post, the Supp Regs are now on the Walky Stages website as well as a PDF Entry Form. Hope to have a fillable form up in the next couple of days.
Website is: http://www.wacc.asn.au/Events/2012walkystages/

2012 Walky Stages Rally

Submitted by nuggettrally on Thu, 04/10/2012 - 23:06

The 2012 Walky Stages Rally, the fifth and final round of the South Australian Rally Championship, and the fourth and final round of the South Australian Clubman Series is just over 3 weeks away. The event will be held on Saturday the 27th of October. Start, finish and service will all take place in the lovely town of Truro and the organisers thank the local traders and townfolk of Truro for their very generous support of this event. We would especially like to thank the Truro and Districts Community Association for their ongoing and valuable assistance.

Glenney upstages Lamborghinis at Targa opening

Steve Glenney in his 2006 Subaru WRX STI

Local hope, Steve Glenney, driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, has upstaged his more fancied rivals by setting the fastest time at the prologue stage at Supaloc Targa Adelaide.

He will now take the top seeding into the four-day event that now heads to the surrounding hills before finishing back in the city on Sunday afternoon.

Glenney beat the Lamborghini Gallardo of fellow South Australian, Kevin Weeks, by 2.8 seconds around the 3.25 kilometre course, with another Lamborghini, driven by reigning Australian Champion Jason White, back in third, a further 2.3 seconds back.

